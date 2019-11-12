Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in South Carolina, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Term life insurance is a good way to cover specific debts and obligations, such as the years of a mortgage. When you get life insurance quotes, know how much coverage you want and how long you want the policy to last, such as 5, 10, 15, 20 or 30 years. You can match a term life policy to the amount and length of your family’s financial need.

Largest life insurance companies in South Carolina

Rank in South Carolina Company Market share % in South Carolina 1 Northwestern Mutual 6.83 2 Lincoln Financial 5.86 3 New York Life 5.02 4 State Farm 4.99 5 MassMutual 4.49 6 Prudential Financial Inc. 3.89 7 Transamerica 3.88 8 AIG 2.52 9 Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance 2.5 10 Primerica 2.37 11 Mutual of Omaha 2.35 12 Securian 2.23 13 John Hancock 2.16 14 Protective 2.16 15 Brighthouse Financial 2 16 Pacific Life 1.94 17 MetLife 1.9 18 Globe Life Inc. 1.78 19 Genworth 1.78 20 Unum Group 1.73 21 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.7 22 Guardian 1.69 23 Nationwide 1.58 24 Voya Financial Inc. 1.41 25 AXA Equitable 1.32 26 Jackson 1.31 27 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 1.29 28 USAA 1.24 29 Western & Southern Financial 1.21 30 Athene 1.19 31 CNO Financial Group 1.1 32 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 1.02 33 Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.96 34 CUNA Mutual 0.88 35 Legal & General 0.84 36 Kemper 0.78 37 Allstate Corp. 0.74 38 OneAmerica 0.7 39 RiverSource 0.69 40 Talcott Resolution 0.66 41 Penn Mutual 0.66 42 iA Financial 0.61 43 American National 0.59 44 National Life Group 0.56 45 Allianz 0.56 46 Columbian Mutual Life Insurance Co. 0.54 47 Ohio National 0.54 48 Global Atlantic 0.43 49 Advantage Capital Partners LLC 0.43 50 Assurant 0.41 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



