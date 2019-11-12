Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in South Dakota, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Shopping around for life insurance quotes is a smart way to save money. Rates vary by insurer, so it’s smart to comparison shop.

Largest life insurance companies in South Dakota

Rank in South Dakota Company Market share % in South Dakota 1 Prudential Financial Inc. 16.45 2 New York Life 9.19 3 Lombard International 6.43 4 Pacific Life 6.02 5 Zurich 5.96 6 Northwestern Mutual 5.9 7 John Hancock 5.31 8 Lincoln Financial 4.63 9 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 3.16 10 Principal Financial Group Inc. 2.41 11 State Farm 2.3 12 Investors Pfd Life Insurance Co. 1.59 13 Brighthouse Financial 1.56 14 Transamerica 1.46 15 AXA Equitable 1.43 16 AIG 1.35 17 Protective 1.23 18 American Family Life Insurance Co. 1.19 19 Iowa Farm Bureau Federation 1.15 20 Homesteaders Life Co. 1.08 21 MassMutual 1.07 22 Nationwide 0.89 23 Mutual of Omaha 0.88 24 Penn Mutual 0.81 25 Talcott Resolution 0.79 26 Genworth 0.77 27 Voya Financial Inc. 0.7 28 Globe Life Inc. 0.68 29 RiverSource 0.67 30 Guardian 0.65 31 Securian 0.64 32 OneAmerica 0.57 33 Primerica 0.57 34 Nassau Re 0.49 35 American Enterprise 0.44 36 National Western Life Group Inc. 0.42 37 Ohio National 0.39 38 United Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.38 39 Legal & General 0.37 40 TIAA 0.35 41 Ameritas 0.34 42 Jackson 0.34 43 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.32 44 Western & Southern Financial 0.32 45 Symetra 0.3 46 Assurity 0.29 47 National Guardian Life Insurance Co 0.27 48 Federated Life Insurance Co. 0.26 49 USAA 0.25 50 Global Atlantic 0.24 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



