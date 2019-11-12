Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Texas, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Did you know that life insurance quotes go up every year you get older? That’s why it’s a good idea to lock in life insurance as soon as possible.

Largest life insurance companies in Texas

Rank in Texas Company Market share % in Texas 1 Northwestern Mutual 7.02 2 New York Life 6.41 3 Lincoln Financial 5.57 4 State Farm 4.41 5 Pacific Life 4.26 6 MassMutual 3.93 7 Transamerica 3.52 8 Prudential Financial Inc. 3.34 9 AIG 3.33 10 John Hancock 2.75 11 Zurich 2.15 12 Primerica 2.14 13 AXA Equitable 2.12 14 Securian 1.91 15 American National 1.86 16 Protective 1.83 17 Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance 1.79 18 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.74 19 Brighthouse Financial 1.63 20 Voya Financial Inc. 1.61 21 Mutual of Omaha 1.59 22 USAA 1.54 23 Guardian 1.48 24 Nationwide 1.38 25 Globe Life Inc. 1.35 26 National Life Group 1.32 27 MetLife 1.31 28 Penn Mutual 1.3 29 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 1.18 30 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.09 31 Wilton Re 1.06 32 Western & Southern Financial 1.01 33 RiverSource 1 34 Genworth 0.97 35 Kemper 0.94 36 Allstate Corp. 0.92 37 Ohio National 0.89 38 Allianz 0.84 39 Global Atlantic 0.82 40 Legal & General 0.72 41 Talcott Resolution 0.7 42 OneAmerica 0.69 43 Unum Group 0.57 44 Jackson 0.56 45 Symetra 0.54 46 CNO Financial Group 0.49 47 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.47 48 Nassau Re 0.47 49 Texas Service Life Insurance Co. 0.45 50 Ameritas 0.42 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



