Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Utah, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Largest life insurance companies in Utah

Rank in Utah Company Market share % in Utah 1 Northwestern Mutual 7.49 2 Pacific Life 5.78 3 Lincoln Financial 5.78 4 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 4.62 5 New York Life 4.53 6 Securian 4.13 7 Penn Mutual 4.02 8 Transamerica 3.57 9 MassMutual 3.52 10 John Hancock 2.72 11 State Farm 2.63 12 Allianz 2.56 13 AIG 2.3 14 Protective 2.29 15 AXA Equitable 2.27 16 Prudential Financial Inc. 2.08 17 Global Atlantic 1.89 18 Voya Financial Inc. 1.84 19 Primerica 1.83 20 Nationwide 1.82 21 Beneficial Life 1.57 22 Zurich 1.45 23 Iowa Farm Bureau Federation 1.42 24 Brighthouse Financial 1.42 25 Ohio National 1.34 26 National Life Group 1.33 27 OneAmerica 1.33 28 Guardian 1.28 29 Sun Life Financial 1.27 30 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 1.24 31 American National 1.23 32 Genworth 1.09 33 Legal & General 1.07 34 Western & Southern Financial 0.94 35 Ameritas 0.91 36 Globe Life Inc. 0.82 37 Mutual of Omaha 0.81 38 National Western Life Group Inc. 0.69 39 Symetra 0.66 40 Principal Financial Group Inc. 0.66 41 MetLife 0.6 42 RiverSource 0.6 43 USAA 0.6 44 Allstate Corp. 0.5 45 Jackson 0.41 46 Fidelity & Guaranty Life 0.39 47 Talcott Resolution 0.37 48 American Family Life Insurance Co. 0.37 49 TIAA 0.36 50 Kansas City Life Insurance Co. 0.35 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



