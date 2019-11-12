Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Virginia, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Term life insurance is a good way to cover specific debts and obligations, such as the years of a mortgage or college loans. When you get life insurance quotes, know how much coverage you want and how long you want the policy to last, such as 5, 10, 15, 20 or 30 years. You can match a term life policy to the amount and length of your family’s financial need.

Largest life insurance companies in Virginia

Rank in Virginia Company Market share % in Virginia 1 Northwestern Mutual 9.05 2 New York Life 7.19 3 MassMutual 5.8 4 Lincoln Financial 5.69 5 Transamerica 4.12 6 State Farm 3.9 7 Prudential Financial Inc. 3.45 8 John Hancock 3.34 9 AIG 3 10 USAA 2.69 11 Nationwide 2.22 12 Genworth 1.97 13 AXA Equitable 1.95 14 MetLife 1.82 15 Protective 1.81 16 Brighthouse Financial 1.79 17 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.77 18 Guardian 1.76 19 Pacific Life 1.75 20 Mutual of Omaha 1.72 21 Securian 1.7 22 Primerica 1.66 23 Globe Life Inc. 1.63 24 Great-West 1.43 25 National Life Group 1.42 26 Voya Financial Inc. 1.41 27 Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance 1.3 28 Western & Southern Financial 1.2 29 Principal Financial Group Inc. 1.05 30 RiverSource 1.02 31 Legal & General 1.01 32 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.97 33 OneAmerica 0.89 34 Penn Mutual 0.84 35 Talcott Resolution 0.8 36 Allstate Corp. 0.74 37 CNO Financial Group 0.71 38 Ohio National 0.68 39 Jackson 0.61 40 National Guardian Life Insurance Co. 0.58 41 Erie Family Life Insurance Co. 0.56 42 Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. 0.55 43 TIAA 0.53 44 Ameritas 0.53 45 Unum Group 0.52 46 CUNA Mutual 0.46 47 Allianz 0.46 48 SB Mutl Life Insurance Co. of Massachusetts 0.41 49 Global Atlantic 0.33 50 Fidelity & Guaranty Life 0.31 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



