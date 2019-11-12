Here are the 50 largest life insurance companies in Wisconsin, based on the amount of premiums for policies they sold in the state in 2018.

Life insurance shopping tip

Did you know that life insurance quotes go up every year you get older? That’s why it’s worth your time to lock in life insurance as soon as possible.

Largest life insurance companies in Wisconsin

Rank in Wisconsin Company Market share % in Wisconsin 1 Northwestern Mutual 21.57 2 Lincoln Financial 5.81 3 Prudential Financial Inc. 4.85 4 American Family Life Insurance Co. 3.53 5 State Farm 3.38 6 New York Life 3.19 7 John Hancock 3.12 8 MassMutual 2.5 9 Protective 2.25 10 AXA Equitable 2.2 11 Principal Financial Group Inc. 2.16 12 Pacific Life 2 13 AIG 1.82 14 Sammons Enterprises Inc. 1.75 15 Securian 1.71 16 Brighthouse Financial 1.67 17 Transamerica 1.66 18 Globe Life Inc. 1.57 19 MetLife 1.42 20 Primerica 1.35 21 Guardian 1.33 22 Mutual of Omaha 1.31 23 Genworth 1.23 24 RiverSource 1.18 25 Voya Financial Inc. 1.11 26 Penn Mutual 1.06 27 Ohio National 1.05 28 Western & Southern Financial 0.95 29 Nationwide 0.9 30 Talcott Resolution 0.89 31 Iowa Farm Bureau Federation 0.89 32 Legal & General 0.85 33 OneAmerica 0.8 34 CNO Financial Group 0.78 35 National Life Group 0.64 36 Allianz 0.62 37 Jackson 0.62 38 CUNA Mutual 0.61 39 Global Atlantic 0.57 40 Athene 0.56 41 Pekin Life Insurance Co. 0.54 42 Lincoln Benefit Life Co. 0.53 43 Zurich 0.52 44 Cincinnati Life Insurance Co. 0.51 45 Pan American Life 0.48 46 COUNTRY Financial 0.47 47 Kansas City Life Insurance Co. 0.36 48 USAA 0.35 49 Great-West 0.34 50 AAA Life Insurance 0.34 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on premiums written in 2018 for ordinary life insurance.



