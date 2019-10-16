Best customer ratings: Allstate

Customers gave Allstate 4 stars for satisfaction, edging out Progressive and State Farm.

Company Satisfaction ratings Allstate: 4 stars Progressive: 3.5 stars State Farm: 3 stars Source: EverQuote, based on a March 2018 survey of 2,252 current auto insurance customers of the companies.

More ratings: Best car insurance companies

Best for low complaints: State Farm

State Farm had the fewest complaints from its auto insurance customers relative to its size, according to data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. The complaint ratios below represent the number of complaints in relation to an insurer's size of business.

All three insurers have complaint ratios that are better than the industry median of 1.00.

Most coverage choices: Progressive

Among the coverage options we looked at, Progressive was the only company to offer all of them.

Auto insurance type Allstate Progressive State Farm SR-22 filings (proof of auto insurance) Yes Yes Yes Gap insurance Yes Yes No Usage-based insurance Yes Yes Yes Non-owner insurance No Yes Yes Rideshare insurance Yes Yes Yes Source: EverQuote research. Product options might not be available in all states or from all subsidiaries. If product availability appeared to be extremely limited we did not mark is as available.

Biggest: State Farm

State Farm holds the largest market share for private passenger auto insurance.

Rank Company Market share 1 State Farm 18.18% 2 Progressive

9.91%

3 Allstate

9.32%





Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, based on direct premiums written in 2017 for private passenger auto insurance

About Allstate

Allstate sells a wide variety of insurance, including insurance for cars, homes, renters, condos, boats and motorcycles. It also sells small business insurance and commercial auto insurance.

If you're looking for extra car insurance features, Allstate offers accident forgiveness and new car replacement after a bad accident (for cars two model years old or less).

Allstate's rewards program lets you earn points that you can redeem in gift cards, sweepstakes and other items if you drive safely. And with the Allstate Safe Driving Bonus, you can get a check every six months that you don't have an accident.

If you're interested in an app that can help improve your driving, check out Allstate's Drivewise app. It will give you feedback on speeding, hard braking and limiting late-night trips.

Allstate is based in Northbrook, Illinois. It sells insurance primarily through Allstate agents.

Allstate also owns the insurance brands Encompass and Esurance.

About Progressive

Progressive sells auto, motorcycle, boat and other insurance. Additional insurance types are also available through Progressive's insurance agency.

With Progressive's mobile app you can see your policies, view your insurance ID card, start and track a claim, get roadside assistance and more.

If you're a good driver and want to save money, check out Progressive's Snapshot. This usage-based insurance program personalizes your car insurance rate based on your actual driving. It works through a mobile app or car plug-in device and measures things like phone use while driving, hard braking and hard acceleration. Snapshot includes tips to improve your driving, and you can get a car insurance discount for safe driving.

Progressive is based in Mayfield, Ohio.

About State Farm

State Farm offers a wide array of financial services, including insurance, credit cards, banking and loans. Insurance choices include auto, motorcycle, boat, home, renters, condo, life and disability insurance.

With its mobile app you can view insurance ID cards, request roadside assistance, start claims, upload photos of car damage and more.

State Farm's Steer Clear app can help drivers under age 25 become safer drivers with videos, quizzes and a record of trips.

The company's Drive Safe & Save offers a discount based on mileage and safe driving, such as braking, speeding and hard acceleration. A mobile app will track how much and how well you drive.

State Farm is based in Bloomington, Illinois.

How to choose the best company for you

There are many car insurance companies competing for your business no matter where you live.

If your main deciding factor is price, get price quotes from multiple companies. Don't rely on friends and family to recommend a good deal. That's because the best company for you will vary based on your location, driving record, credit (in most states) and other factors.

Also, if your driving record has changed over the years, the company that offered a good deal previously may no longer be cheap for you.