If you’re shopping for auto insurance, you might be wondering who the largest companies are.

The biggest auto insurance companies in the U.S.:

1. State Farm

2. Berkshire Hathaway

3. Progressive

4. Allstate

5. USAA

6. Liberty Mutual

7. Farmers Insurance

8. Nationwide

9. American Family Insurance

10. Travelers Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

National rankings: Largest car insurance companies with market share

Overall customer satisfaction rating: 3 stars



State Farm can provide insurance for your vehicle, home and small business. Other options include life, health and disability insurance.

State Farm’s online “Neighborhood of Good” can connect you to volunteer opportunities near you for causes you care about.

State Farm may have particular appeal to parents who are dealing with the costs of a teen driver. Its Steer Clear app helps teens improve their driving. And State Farm’s teen-related discounts include a good student discount, student away at school discount, and price break for completing the Steer Clear program.

Overall customer satisfaction rating: 3.5 stars



Progressive and its insurance agency can provide insurance for a wide variety of things, includings cars, commercial vehicles, segways, golf carts, motorcycles, homes, pets and businesses.

Progressive was the first auto insurance company to offer policies online, and today you can get a discount for starting your quote online.

It was also the first to offer usage-based insurance, which uses actual driving behavior to help set rates. Its Snapshot program gives a discount to good drivers.

Overall customer satisfaction rating: 4 stars



Allstate agents can help you find auto, motorcycle, home, renters, condo and life insurance, and more.

Allstate is making use of aerial images and data to help speed up homeowners policy purchases. The aerial data will replace traditional in-person property inspections. It can also provide images of homes to customers who had to evacuate for disasters such as wildfires and hurricanes.

Allstate’s mobile app includes the Good Hands Rescue, which lets customers initiate a roadside assistance request and track the location of the rescuer.

Overall customer satisfaction rating: 4.5 stars



USAA was the highest rated insurer in EverQuote’s 2019 best car insurance companies survey.

It specializes in insurance for military members and does not sell to the general public. To qualify, you must be on active duty or a former member of the military, an eligible family member (such as a son, daughter or spouse), or a cadet or midshipman.

USAA’s wide variety of insurance options include auto, home, renters, small business, life and health insurance.

USAA’s website has special information for military members, such as a Deployment Pay Calculator and a deployment guide with detailed tips on getting finances ready for a deployment.